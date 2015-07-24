Drums Festival shines in its 5th edition

April 23, 2017

In its 5th edition, the Drums Festival kicked off Friday night with several performances themed around the topic “Drums for Peace”. Attempting to promote tourism and merge musical cultures, 25 different countries took part in this year’s edition. The festival started at the Citadel’s Youssef Theatre with the performances of different drum troupes that took a tour around Moez Street while presenting their hometown music to the public. The festival is organised by the ministries of culture, tourism, and youth and sports, in cooperation with the ministries of planning and international cooperation. For seven days, until April 26, drum troupes...

