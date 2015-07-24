Advertising Area
Cairo Criminal Court hands harsh prison sentences for 104 defendants in Al-Dahar clashesAll defendants were fined EGP 20,000 on top of their jail sentences
Egypt to hand over remains of EgyptAir crash victims to families next weekThe Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation said earlier this month that traces of explosives were found in the remains of the victims
Police officer, conscript killed in IED attack near Al-ArishThe IS-affiliated group "Sinai Province" is also accused of killing an elderly man in central Al-Arish
Urgent Matters Court rejects appeal to stop Red Sea islands agreementThe decision made the agreement valid
Cabinet approves Red Sea islands demarcation deal, sends agreement to parliamentThe sovereignty of the islands is still disputed in Egyptian courts
Dozens of people killed in attack on Istanbul nightclub
At least 39 people were killed in Istanbul, when a terror attack targeted visitors of a...
Lawyer Khaled Ali files lawsuit against cabinet decision to send Red Sea Islands to parliament
The lawyer filed the lawsuit against the prime minister, the speaker of the parliament, the president,...
Balance of payments runs $1.9bn surplus during Q1 of current FY: CBE
The CBE explained in a statement on Thursday that capital and financial transactions registered net income...
Industry Ministry to offer new lands for industrial investment in 2017
The next year will also witness the opening of a number of specialised industrial clusters, including...
Bayt Ward: a platform that seeks fashion transformation
“We are not only a retail shop; we are a platform that aims to harbour and...
‘Tis the season to be jolly
‘Urban Rebel’: a story of womanhood and courage
Golden 90s: reminiscent collection of fine jewelry
Diaries of an animal rescuer
Seeing animals heartlessly stripped of their skin, or cruelly deprived of their sight is not an...
From newspaper clippings to portraits: a project revives collage art scene
The Egypt edition: ‘Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is…’
How Egyptian Muslims celebrate the birth of Jesus
Marked improvement in quality of mobile voice call services in October
Internet connection quality continued to decline, says the NTRA
CIT cooperates with Egyptian Countryside Company to maximise role of IT in agriculture
The double skills gap
Assiut Technology Park hosts job fair for Upper Egypt youth
Hanan Hashem
In Mahmoud Abou Zaid’s realism, women claim modest victories
Mahmoud Abou Zaid passed away in December 2016
Refugees in Germany: tales of Diaspora and dreams
Caught between the burdens of alienation and homesickness and the growing pains of integration...
Cathedral bombing may affect Egypt’s credit rating: professor
Refugees are the migrant advisory committee’s main concern
European cooperation integral to solving the refugee crisis
Al-Ahly faces rival Zamalek Thursday in 113th Egyptian Clasico
Total market value of Al-Ahly and Zamalek players records EGP 684m
Tarek Mo’men and Hania El-Hammamy win 2016 Gezira Squash Open
Karim Abdel Gawad to face Grégory Gaultier in friendly match
Draw of Emirates Airlines Men’s Basketball Championship for Arab teams to take place Wednesday
Ministry of Antiquities to sign cooperation protocol with Ministry of Tourism
Domestic tourism generates 90% of the Ministry of Antiquities' income
Tickets for New Year’s Eve celebrations range from EGP 400-15,000
Passenger traffic to all Egyptian airports falls by 19% in November
Russian tourism to Egypt expected to return by January: sources at Tourism Ministry
Sporting events contribute to Eastern Company’s reputation and stock value: Osman Haroun
Under the auspices of the Egyptian Chess Federation, presided over by Hesham El-Gendy, the...
Algebra Ventures to pump investments into up to 25 local companies
Egypt is very promising and has a sizeable economy: DP MENA senior vice president
Egypt respects promoters of extremism and fights terrorists: Fatima Naoot
Book Review: Chocolate Filling.. an incisive journey through Belgium and more from the eyes of the OtherMaher Hamoud has spent much of his professional life as a journalist.
Diaries of an animal rescuer
It takes a person only a few seconds to look at the picture of the injured dog Rony in order to sense the pain he was feeling. The helpless, agonised look in his eyes and his slightly open jaw that can barely make any sound are devastating. Two years ago, when the picture was taken, Rony’s shoulder bone was hit with a bullet. Due to his bad condition, vets suggested an amputation. However, a group of dog lovers decided to go the hard way and take care of him until he recovered. Today, Rony happily runs with his peers on...more Gallery