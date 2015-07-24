Advertising Area

Featured Articles

Advertising Area



Exchange rate


avarage buy rate 18.0305 EGP

highest rate to buy US Dollar
Abu Dhabi Egypt Islamic Bank
18.07 EGP April 30, 5:05 pm

avarage sell rate 18.1318 EGP

lowest rate to sell US Dollar
Bank Misr
18.05 EGP April 30, 2:10 pm

BankBuySell
Abu Dhabi Egypt Islamic Bank 12 mins ago 18.07 18.17
Credit Agricole 12 mins ago 18.07 18.17
Egyptian Gulf Bank 12 mins ago 18.07 18.17
Blom Bank Egypt 12 mins ago 18.05 18.15
Egypt Arab Bank 12 mins ago 18.05 18.15

Advertising Area



Egypt

more Egypt

Advertising Area



Business

more Business

egx30 96.72

12530.32 0.78%


egx70 3.25

586.72 0.56%

egx20 112.17

11709.57 0%

egx100 6.23

1346.52 0.46%


more

Lifestyle

Culture

Technology

Advertising Area



Opinion more Opinion



Advertising Area



Videos more videos

DNE News Brief: 2 May 2017
In Video: Drums Festival shines in its 5th edition
DNE News Brief: 1 May 2017
DNE News Brief: 29 April 2017
DNE News Brief: 27 April 2017
In Video: The historical beauty behind the Giza Orman Park
DNE News Brief: 23 April 2017
In Video: Cairo Wedding Festival kicks in its second edition
DNE News Brief: 22 April 2017
Easter in Egypt
In Video: Egyptians celebrate Easter despite all odds

Advertising Area



In Focus

Sports

Tourism

Interviews

Advertising Area




DNE Break



Advertising Area



Gallery

Drums Festival shines in its 5th edition

In its 5th edition, the Drums Festival kicked off Friday night with several performances themed around the topic “Drums for Peace”. Attempting to promote tourism and merge musical cultures, 25 different countries took part in this year’s edition. The festival started at the Citadel’s Youssef Theatre with the performances of different drum troupes that took a tour around Moez Street while presenting their hometown music to the public. The festival is organised by the ministries of culture, tourism, and youth and sports, in cooperation with the ministries of planning and international cooperation. For seven days, until April 26, drum troupes...
more Gallery

Advertising Area