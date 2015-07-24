Advertising Area
Featured Articles
-
-
President Trump promises ‘America first’Donald Trump has been sworn in as US president.
-
Iran’s oldest high-rise tower collapses in fireThe 17-story Plasco building in central Tehran has collapsed after a fire engulfed its top floors. Although the building was evacuated, dozens of emergency responders...
-
Interior Ministry arrests alleged Brotherhood members ahead of ‘plans to spread chaos’One of the arrested was a former member of the FJP, according to the police
-
Detained Youth Committee submits 2nd pardon list to presidency: memberCommittee member Tarek El-Khouly says lists include minor detainees and those given final sentences
-
‘Red Sea islands’ protesters granted release on bailGroup of 12 was arrested earlier in January
Advertising Area
avarage buy rate 18.7260 EGP
highest rate to buy US Dollar
HSBC18.9 EGP January 20, 11:54 pm
lowest rate to buy US Dollar
Cairo Bank18.6 EGP 6 mins ago
avarage sell rate 18.8606 EGP
lowest rate to sell US Dollar
Cairo Bank18.7 EGP 6 mins ago
highest rate to sell US Dollar
HSBC19.25 EGP January 20, 11:54 pm
|Bank
|Bank
|Buy
|Sell
|HSBC January 20, 11:54 pm
|18.9
|19.25
|Al Ahly Bank Of Kuwait 6 mins ago
|18.855
|18.9
|Abu Dhabi Egypt Islamic Bank 5 mins ago
|18.85
|18.98
|Egyptian Gulf Bank 5 mins ago
|18.85
|18.95
|SAIBank 5 mins ago
|18.85
|19
Egypt
Al-Sisi to meet with Canadian parliamentary delegation
The delegation will discuss with the president ways to enhance bilateral relations between both countries
Member of ‘Sinai Province’, Ismailia Future prison escapee recaptured
The fugitive prisoner was hiding in his sister's apartment in Ismailia's city of Fayed, says state...
Advertising Area
Egypt’s economy: outlook and challenges in the eyes of international financial institutions
After several years marked by turbulence and uncertainty, Egypt’s economy encountered numerous challenges, from political unrest...
egx30 0
%
Advertising Area
Lifestyle
UNTY vouches for kindness and being good to people
“The main message is embracing who you are as a person—male or female—and using originality as...
Amna Elshandaweely: breaking moulds with Siwan fashion
Chicago: a capsule collection of art-deco heirlooms
Bayt Ward: a platform that seeks fashion transformation
Culture
Technology
China’s Tsinghua to build $30 billion chip factory
China's largest chip maker has announced it has secured state backing for a new semiconductor factory...
Prices of Samsung TVs increase in January
Samsung phones bear new price increases in January
OPPO inaugurates new after-sales centres in Egypt
Advertising Area
Chris Jarvis
Protecting the Vulnerable During Egypt’s Economic Reform
Restoring economic stability is not easy, as Egypt’s President Sisi has said many times. The country faces...
Advertising Area
02:49
DNE News Brief: 21 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 19 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 18 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 17 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 16 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 15 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 14 January 2017
02:49
Trump set to become the oldest President in U.S. history
02:49
DNE News Brief: 12 January 2017
02:49
Lawyers and activists present documents to prove the Egyptian identity of Red Sea Islands
Advertising Area
In Focus
Prospects and risks of Egypt’s ambitious economic reform programme, according to the IMF
Since 2011, political and regional developments have taken a significant toll on the Egyptian...
The global energy sector: what to expect in 2017?
Was the government ready for the flotation’s consequences?
Ashwa’yat: the underbelly of urban Cairo as understood through data
Sports
Tourism
Blue Sky Travel Agency loses quarter of its revenues in 2016
Hossam El-Shaer, chairperson of Blue Sky Travel Agency, said that the company’s revenues dropped...
We repatriate Air France’s money in return for bearing foreign exchange gap: regional director
Hotel revenues per available room forecasted to grow by 8% between December, February in Cairo: Colliers
ETAA settles disputes with foreign companies, restores $4.750m for members
Interviews
Egypt’s economy is on the right track; foreign investment of $15bn over next three years: Khorshid
Our investment policies target improving citizens' lives and increasing employment
Government has taken serious steps towards applying real economic reform to achieve sustainable growth: Kabil
Egypt needs to establish 100 solar power plants, must begin implementation in 2017: presidential adviser
We repatriate Air France’s money in return for bearing foreign exchange gap: regional director
Advertising Area
Environment
Colo, world’s oldest zoo gorilla, dies at 60The zoo said Colo was an "ambassador" for gorillas and inspired conservation efforts. She was the first zoo-born gorilla in the world.The world's oldest known gorilla and the first to be born in a zoo has died at the age of 60, the Columbus Zoo announced on Tuesday.
Advertising Area
The sweet aroma of one of Cairo’s coffee vendors
For ages, coffee addicts in Egypt couldn’t find a place that could compete with Al-Ghoreya coffee vendor when it came to the taste, spirit, and price of Turkish coffee. Just a few steps away from the timeworn cosy little shop, visitors smell the rich scent of roasted coffee beans which invades the neighbourhood with its strong aroma. Located in Al-Ghoreya neighbourhood, close to Al-Hussein and the legacy of Fatimid Cairo, the place is considered one of the oldest coffee vendors in Egypt. When it started its business back in 1830, it was the very first in Cairo. Since then, it...more Gallery