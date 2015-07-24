The sweet aroma of one of Cairo’s coffee vendors

January 18, 2017

For ages, coffee addicts in Egypt couldn’t find a place that could compete with Al-Ghoreya coffee vendor when it came to the taste, spirit, and price of Turkish coffee. Just a few steps away from the timeworn cosy little shop, visitors smell the rich scent of roasted coffee beans which invades the neighbourhood with its strong aroma. Located in Al-Ghoreya neighbourhood, close to Al-Hussein and the legacy of Fatimid Cairo, the place is considered one of the oldest coffee vendors in Egypt. When it started its business back in 1830, it was the very first in Cairo. Since then, it...

