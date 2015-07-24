Advertising Area
Featured Articles
-
-
Egypt condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu28 killed in attack claimed by Al-Shabab militant group
-
Shoukry in Ethiopia to participate in African Union SummitPresident Al-Sisi expected to attend final meeting with heads of states, state media reported
-
Electricity Ministry contracts with Tractebel to assess offers for $10bn coal-fueled power plantSeven companies make their bids
-
Court postpones verdict halting Hesham Geneina’s dismissal to 21 FebruaryGeneina was dismissed from his position as the top auditor by a presidential decree in March 2016
-
Egypt will not keep quiet until truth is revealed in Regeni case: SaeedThis came in a brief on Egypt given at the European parliament session in Brussels
Advertising Area
avarage buy rate 18.7431 EGP
highest rate to buy US Dollar
HSBC18.9 EGP January 24, 2:42 pm
lowest rate to buy US Dollar
Cairo Bank18.6 EGP January 22, 6:25 am
avarage sell rate 18.8735 EGP
lowest rate to sell US Dollar
Cairo Bank18.7 EGP January 22, 6:25 am
highest rate to sell US Dollar
HSBC19.15 EGP January 24, 2:42 pm
|Bank
|Bank
|Buy
|Sell
|Abu Dhabi Egypt Islamic Bank January 23, 4:00 pm
|18.85
|18.98
|Egyptian Gulf Bank January 23, 4:00 pm
|18.85
|18.98
|Albaraka Bank January 23, 4:00 pm
|18.83
|18.95
|Al Ahly Bank Of Kuwait January 23, 4:00 pm
|18.805
|18.93
|Credit Agricole January 23, 4:00 pm
|18.8
|18.98
Egypt
Al-Dostour Party designates Khaled Dawoud as new president
Party didn’t have chairperson for over a year
Egypt condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu
28 killed in attack claimed by Al-Shabab militant group
Advertising Area
Ministry of Housing completes 100 projects linking facilities to 53,000 housing units
20 more projects will be implemented by the end of the month to link 20,000 more...
Premiums of insurance companies exceed EGP 17bn at end of last fiscal year: EFSA
Samy stressed the importance of developing the compulsory insurance system
egx30 193.16
13076.04 1.5%
egx70 3.28
478.86 0.69%
egx20 240.41
12627.36 0%
egx100 19.17
1176.81 1.66%
more
Advertising Area
Lifestyle
UNTY vouches for kindness and being good to people
“The main message is embracing who you are as a person—male or female—and using originality as...
Amna Elshandaweely: breaking moulds with Siwan fashion
Chicago: a capsule collection of art-deco heirlooms
Bayt Ward: a platform that seeks fashion transformation
Culture
Egypt to host first online puppet festival in March
Aiming to revive the various puppet theatre arts in Egypt, Kayan marionette puppet theatre will host...
Germany’s biggest diving tower
Oscar nominations include German comedy ‘Toni Erdmann’
Turkish-German news website launched in Germany with Can Dündar
Technology
Careem expands services to include 3 new Pakistani cities
Careem, the company specialised in booking cars through a smartphone application, has announced that it will...
Significant decline in quality of mobile voice services in November
We are optimistic about 2017, we will continue to grow: Xerox Egypt
K5 Middle East announces construction of first manufacturing facility in Middle East
Advertising Area
Mohammed Nosseir
The defects in Egypt’s decision-making processes
Facing one crisis after the other has led many Egyptians to believe that overcoming our challenges...
Advertising Area
02:49
DNE News Brief: 23 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 22 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 21 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 19 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 18 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 17 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 16 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 15 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 14 January 2017
02:49
Trump set to become the oldest President in U.S. history
Advertising Area
In Focus
Despite efforts, investors have not flocked to national mega projects
The government headed by Sherif Ismail has repeatedly said that it wants to attract...
Prospects and risks of Egypt’s ambitious economic reform programme, according to the IMF
The global energy sector: what to expect in 2017?
Was the government ready for the flotation’s consequences?
Sports
Tourism
Egyptian museums achieve revenues of EGP 45m in 2016
The Ministry of Antiquities’ affiliated museums have achieved total revenues of $45m with 974,400...
New sleeper cars to Luxor and Aswan to attract more tourism
Pound flotation increases costs of developing 10 archaeological projects to EGP 635m
Germany lifts final restriction on flights to South Sinai: Foreign Ministry
Interviews
2016 saw positive legislations for Egyptian media: Yasser Abdel Aziz
Country's economic crisis will lead journalists and media workers to face dismissals or salary...
Helwan Company for Metallic Appliances aims to double production of household appliances in 2017: chairperson
IS terrorism born out of outlawed Muslim Brotherhood: former Unit 777 chief-of-staff
We are optimistic about 2017, we will continue to grow: Xerox Egypt
Advertising Area
Environment
Colo, world’s oldest zoo gorilla, dies at 60The zoo said Colo was an "ambassador" for gorillas and inspired conservation efforts. She was the first zoo-born gorilla in the world.The world's oldest known gorilla and the first to be born in a zoo has died at the age of 60, the Columbus Zoo announced on Tuesday.
Advertising Area
For the third time, Alexandria hosts African Optimist Championship
The Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria will host the 2017 African Optimist Championship from 28 June until 5 July. Around 12 to 18 countries will be participating. This is not the first time for the city of Alexander the Great to host such a prestigious sporting event, as the first edition of the African Optimist Championship in 2001 was held in Alexandria. The 2006 African Optimist Championship also took place in Alexandria. A press conference was held on Sunday at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport’s headquarter in Alexandria. Several figures in the maritime field attended including: Nuno Gomes,...more Gallery