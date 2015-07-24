Egypt wins 22 Emirates Airlines Basketball Championship

5 hours ago

On Sunday, Egypt won the 22nd Emirates Airlines Basketball Championship for Arab teams, defeating Morocco by a narrow 96-90. This victory marks the second consecutive title win for the Egyptian team. Egypt’s Omar Tarek also won the award for best player in the championship. The final match was held at the Cairo International Stadium. Morocco had an early lead in the match, with a 32-21 lead over Egypt by the end of the first quarter. The team held their position through the second quarter, with a 51-42 lead. The Pharaohs managed to turn the tables on Morocco in the third...

