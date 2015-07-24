Advertising Area

Exchange rate


avarage buy rate 18.7217 EGP

highest rate to buy US Dollar
Albaraka Bank
18.9 EGP 1 min ago

avarage sell rate 18.8596 EGP

lowest rate to sell US Dollar
Agricultural Credit Bank
18.15 EGP January 15, 3:01 pm

BankBuySell
HSBC 7 mins ago 18.9 19.25
Egypt Arab Bank 5 mins ago 18.9 18.95
EXPORT DEVELOPMENT BANK OF EGYPT 7 mins ago 18.9 18.95
Alexandria Bank 5 mins ago 18.87 18.9
Al Ahly Bank Of Kuwait 6 mins ago 18.87 18.9

Egypt

Business

egx30 -22.94

13264.82 -0.17%


egx70 4.49

477.37 0.95%

egx20 -185.02

13237.8 0%

egx100 3.34

1158.71 0.29%


Lifestyle

Culture

Technology

Videos

dne news
DNE News Brief: 16 January 2017
dne news
DNE News Brief: 15 January 2017
dne news
DNE News Brief: 14 January 2017
Donald Trump
Trump set to become the oldest President in U.S. history
dne news
DNE News Brief: 12 January 2017
khaled ali islands
Lawyers and activists present documents to prove the Egyptian identity of Red Sea Islands
dne news
DNE News Brief: 11 January 2017
dne news
DNE News Brief: 10 January 2017
dne news
DNE News Brief: 9 January 2017
dne news
DNE News Brief: 8 January 2017

In Focus

Sports

Tourism

Interviews

DNE Break



Gallery

The unseen sides of Egypt

Photography has always been a form of stating reality. It’s the window through which people can look into the lives of others and the portrait that displays their daily life events. While media portals are filled with pictures taken by famous photographers, many unknown talents use tools as simple as their mobile cameras to develop their passion for photography. Those, who haven’t found any platform on which to publish their photos, seek to establish their own outlet by publishing these pictures on their social media accounts. In an attempt to support young talents seeking a platform, Daily News Egypt publishes...
