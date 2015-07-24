Advertising Area
Featured Articles
-
-
Supreme Judicial Council imposes gag order on news related to judges and judiciaryLast week, the prosecution ordered a media gag on a corruption case involving the State Council
-
Egypt wins 22 Emirates Airlines Basketball ChampionshipOn Sunday, Egypt won the 22nd Emirates Airlines Basketball Championship for Arab teams, defeating Morocco by a narrow 96-90. This victory marks the second consecutive...
-
Elsewedy Electric, NCC win Upper Egypt electricity tenderElsewedy Electric and the National Contracting Company (NCC) won a tender to implement three electricity lines in Upper Egypt extending from Samalout to Naga Hammadi...
-
Update: 9 dead after 2 deadly attacks shake North Sinai city of Al-ArishNo one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks
-
9 police conscripts killed in North Sinai militant attackAnonymous militants used a garbage truck with a bomb inside it to attack a security checkpoint in Al-Arish, says North Sinai based journalist
Advertising Area
Egypt
Consumer Protection Agency refers 10 satellite channels to prosecution
The referred channels aired misleading advertisements, which is a crime, through marketing the work of fraudulent...
Supreme Judicial Council imposes gag order on news related to judges and judiciary
Last week, the prosecution ordered a media gag on a corruption case involving the State Council
Advertising Area
Elsewedy Electric, NCC win Upper Egypt electricity tender
Elsewedy Electric and the National Contracting Company (NCC) won a tender to implement three electricity lines...
egx30 -110.23
12781.16 -0.86%
egx70 -4.01
460.61 -0.86%
egx20 -148.84
12981.91 0%
egx100 -9.44
1104.36 -0.85%
more
Advertising Area
Lifestyle
Chicago: a capsule collection of art-deco heirlooms
"This collection took a lot of time and effort; it was created with love. It is...
Bayt Ward: a platform that seeks fashion transformation
‘Tis the season to be jolly
‘Urban Rebel’: a story of womanhood and courage
Culture
Technology
Apple deletes New York Times apps in China
As part of a heavy-handed crackdown on foreign media, Apple has complied with a request from...
CPA refers Orange, Vodafone to public prosecution for false advertising
Samsung discusses local manufacturing of smartphones with Ministry of Communications, ITIDA
Mobile, ADSL subscribers increase, mobile internet users fall in Q3 of 2016
Advertising Area
Abdallah Al-Moghazy
The misconception of sustainable development in Egypt
In order to be able to discuss sustainable development in Egypt, we must first be in...
Advertising Area
02:49
DNE News Brief: 9 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 8 January 2017
02:49
Egypt’s ordinary scenes through Yasser Ge’essa’s art
02:49
Murder of Coptic alcohol merchant stirs controversy
02:49
DNE News Brief: 7 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 5 January 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 4 January 2017
02:49
Bringing the city of the dead back to life
02:49
DNE News Brief: 3 January 2017
02:49
Timeline: Detained former State Council official reportedly commits suicide in custody
Advertising Area
In Focus
Was the government ready for the flotation’s consequences?
Squeezed by economic and political turmoil following the 25 January Revolution that toppled former...
Ashwa’yat: the underbelly of urban Cairo as understood through data
Refugees in Germany: tales of Diaspora and dreams
Cathedral bombing may affect Egypt’s credit rating: professor
Sports
Al-Sisi meets international player Mohamed Salah
On Monday, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received international football player Mohamed Salah, in the...
Egypt defeats Tunisia thanks to a last minute goal
Egypt wins 22 Emirates Airlines Basketball Championship
Qatar and Egypt: the only Arab countries at the 2017 Qatar ExxonMobil Tennis Open
Tourism
Bazaars turn to tombs on the backs of price hikes and the tourism crisis
30% of owners permanently closed their shops, 50% closed down temporarily
Pickalbatros buys 50,000 sqm in Fifth Settlement to establish a hotel
Tourism sector pushes to postpone application of VAT for a year
10.5% decrease in tourist arrivals in November: CAPMAS
Interviews
How did the ministries of finance, trade and industry weather 2016?
Amid the government’s ongoing commitment to its economic reform programme, Tarek Kabil and Amr...
IDA offers El-Raswa and Badr complexes to investors on 8 January: chairperson
CSG seeks to increase business in Gulf region in 2017
MFF aims to spend EGP 10bn from CBE’s initiative by end of June: Abdel Hameed
Advertising Area
Culture
Book Review: Chocolate Filling.. an incisive journey through Belgium and more from the eyes of the OtherMaher Hamoud has spent much of his professional life as a journalist.
Advertising Area
Egypt wins 22 Emirates Airlines Basketball Championship
On Sunday, Egypt won the 22nd Emirates Airlines Basketball Championship for Arab teams, defeating Morocco by a narrow 96-90. This victory marks the second consecutive title win for the Egyptian team. Egypt’s Omar Tarek also won the award for best player in the championship. The final match was held at the Cairo International Stadium. Morocco had an early lead in the match, with a 32-21 lead over Egypt by the end of the first quarter. The team held their position through the second quarter, with a 51-42 lead. The Pharaohs managed to turn the tables on Morocco in the third...more Gallery