For the third time, Alexandria hosts African Optimist Championship

January 23, 2017

The Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria will host the 2017 African Optimist Championship from 28 June until 5 July. Around 12 to 18 countries will be participating. This is not the first time for the city of Alexander the Great to host such a prestigious sporting event, as the first edition of the African Optimist Championship in 2001 was held in Alexandria. The 2006 African Optimist Championship also took place in Alexandria. A press conference was held on Sunday at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport’s headquarter in Alexandria. Several figures in the maritime field attended including: Nuno Gomes,...

