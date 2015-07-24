Advertising Area
Trump administration has no evidence to label MB terrorist organisation: ex-US ambassadorCongress sees negative developments in human rights and civil society in Egypt
Is Hamas separating itself from the Brotherhood?Hamas declares independence from the brotherhood; however, experts remain sceptical whether the manoeuvre will appeal to the Egyptian state
Trump is using Aya Hegazy’s release to enhance popularity: MPsThe US president stated that he pressed for Hegazy’s release, implying she was released due to political pressure
Egypt studying law to confront population growth issuesPopulation growth is a challenge not less than that of terrorism, says Al-Sisi
Drive-by attack kills 3 police personnel in Eastern CairoAttack marks change in strategy of militants, as they tended to attack stationary checkpoints rather than mobile convoys
avarage buy rate 18.0305 EGP
highest rate to buy US Dollar
Abu Dhabi Egypt Islamic Bank18.07 EGP April 30, 5:05 pm
lowest rate to buy US Dollar
Bank Misr17.95 EGP April 30, 2:10 pm
avarage sell rate 18.1318 EGP
lowest rate to sell US Dollar
Bank Misr18.05 EGP April 30, 2:10 pm
highest rate to sell US Dollar
Abu Dhabi Egypt Islamic Bank18.17 EGP April 30, 5:05 pm
|Bank
|Bank
|Buy
|Sell
|Abu Dhabi Egypt Islamic Bank 12 mins ago
|18.07
|18.17
|Credit Agricole 12 mins ago
|18.07
|18.17
|Egyptian Gulf Bank 12 mins ago
|18.07
|18.17
|Blom Bank Egypt 12 mins ago
|18.05
|18.15
|Egypt Arab Bank 12 mins ago
|18.05
|18.15
Egypt
Is Hamas separating itself from the Brotherhood?
Hamas declares independence from the brotherhood; however, experts remain sceptical whether the manoeuvre will appeal to...
Commissioned doctors proceed with sit-in for fourth day, syndicate negotiates with MPs
A delegation of doctors were reportedly not allowed to meet with Ministry of Health officials
ZTE aims to increase local market share to 10% by 2018
We aim to use the partnership with ZTE to increase the volume of our business to...
egx30 96.72
12530.32 0.78%
egx70 3.25
586.72 0.56%
egx20 112.17
11709.57 0%
egx100 6.23
1346.52 0.46%
ZTE aims to increase local market share to 10% by 2018
We aim to use the partnership with ZTE to increase the volume of our business to...
ITIDA discusses with Saudi businesspeople investment opportunities in New Administrative Capital
BSocial releases Experience Quran VR App with 360-degree tech
Discovery Education deploys technology in the Egyptian Knowledge Bank
James Dorsey
FIFA Congress: An Israeli-Palestinian battleground
Next month’s annual congress of the world soccer body, FIFA, is likely to become the first...
02:49
DNE News Brief: 2 May 2017
02:49
In Video: Drums Festival shines in its 5th edition
02:49
DNE News Brief: 1 May 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 29 April 2017
02:49
DNE News Brief: 27 April 2017
02:49
In Video: The historical beauty behind the Giza Orman Park
02:49
DNE News Brief: 23 April 2017
02:49
In Video: Cairo Wedding Festival kicks in its second edition
02:49
DNE News Brief: 22 April 2017
02:49
In Video: Egyptians celebrate Easter despite all odds
Unpredictable future of IMF loan
The IMF is to pay a visit to Egypt on 28 April after postponing...
The main economic results of wider US involvement in Syria
Robust economic policies needed to maximise private savings and finance growth in Egypt: World Bank
Egypt’s public debt is reaching critical level
Saudi Arabia led tourist traffic to Egypt in 2016: Rashed
Arab tourists in 2016 amounted to 2 million, up from 1.7 million in 2015
Average night in Marsa Alam hotels costs $25: Shalaby
All Inclusive packages are blamed for service quality decline: Mohsen
Ministry of Tourism promoting the path of the Holy Family
Natural gas surplus by 2020: El Molla
Sector will sign five new deals with investments of $154m
Reform measures transform illusive system into a realistic one: Diab
All Inclusive packages are blamed for service quality decline: Mohsen
Restoring the Free Egyptians Party is our real battle: Al-Alaily
Egypt
Aya Hegazy, husband, Beladi Foundation members acquitted by courtCouple spent three years in detention on accusations of exploiting street children
Drums Festival shines in its 5th edition
In its 5th edition, the Drums Festival kicked off Friday night with several performances themed around the topic “Drums for Peace”. Attempting to promote tourism and merge musical cultures, 25 different countries took part in this year’s edition. The festival started at the Citadel’s Youssef Theatre with the performances of different drum troupes that took a tour around Moez Street while presenting their hometown music to the public. The festival is organised by the ministries of culture, tourism, and youth and sports, in cooperation with the ministries of planning and international cooperation. For seven days, until April 26, drum troupes...more Gallery