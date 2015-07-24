Advertising Area

Exchange rate


avarage buy rate 18.7260 EGP

highest rate to buy US Dollar
HSBC
18.9 EGP January 20, 11:54 pm

avarage sell rate 18.8606 EGP

lowest rate to sell US Dollar
Cairo Bank
18.7 EGP 6 mins ago

BankBuySell
HSBC January 20, 11:54 pm 18.9 19.25
Al Ahly Bank Of Kuwait 6 mins ago 18.855 18.9
Abu Dhabi Egypt Islamic Bank 5 mins ago 18.85 18.98
Egyptian Gulf Bank 5 mins ago 18.85 18.95
SAIBank 5 mins ago 18.85 19

Environment

Colo, world’s oldest zoo gorilla, dies at 60

The zoo said Colo was an "ambassador" for gorillas and inspired conservation efforts. She was the first zoo-born gorilla in the world.The world's oldest known gorilla and the first to be born in a zoo has died at the age of 60, the Columbus Zoo announced on Tuesday.

The sweet aroma of one of Cairo’s coffee vendors 

For ages, coffee addicts in Egypt couldn’t find a place that could compete with Al-Ghoreya coffee vendor when it came to the taste, spirit, and price of Turkish coffee. Just a few steps away from the timeworn cosy little shop, visitors smell the rich scent of roasted coffee beans which invades the neighbourhood with its strong aroma. Located in Al-Ghoreya neighbourhood, close to Al-Hussein and the legacy of Fatimid Cairo, the place is considered one of the oldest coffee vendors in Egypt. When it started its business back in 1830, it was the very first in Cairo. Since then, it...
