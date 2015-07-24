Advertising Area
Neither the people nor the state are allowed to let go of Egyptian land: State CouncilMonday's verdict asserted Egyptian sovereignty over the Red Sea islands
Flotation necessary to tackle economic problems: Al-SisiOfficers and soldiers eat gravel to save the army the suffering of 1967 without burdening the national economy, says Al-Sisi
Administrative Court rejects government appeal against nullifying Red Sea islands dealThis verdict confirmed the Egyptian sovereignty over the islands
Belarus president arrives in Egypt for 2-day official visitThe visit aims to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations
Egypt participates in Middle East peace conference to seek solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflictEgypt praised the conference, while Israel condemned it
Government to send church victims to be treated in Germany
Two patients to travel Monday, rest to follow before end of January
Neither the people nor the state are allowed to let go of Egyptian land: State Council
Monday's verdict asserted Egyptian sovereignty over the Red Sea islands
Food commodity price hikes push inflation to its highest since 2005: CBE
Recent CBE reports explain inflation hitting 25% at end of December 2016
Amna Elshandaweely: breaking moulds with Siwan fashion
Walking into Siwa, all colours come to life, all scents come out to dance, and the...
Chicago: a capsule collection of art-deco heirlooms
Bayt Ward: a platform that seeks fashion transformation
‘Tis the season to be jolly
Swedish ambassador discusses cooperation in innovation, entrepreneurship with ITIDA
During the meeting, ITIDA discussed their efforts in industry development and support for domestic companies through...
ITIDA, Al Quiyadia Saudi Group discuss sponsoring ideas to support technological innovation
Transsion acquires 20% market share in mobile market in 2016
Silicon Waha creates technical designs for mobile phone factories in technological zones
Moataz Bellah Abdel-Fattah
Five reasons why Hillary lost and Trump won
First reason: the electoral college The United States presidential election is an indirect election. Citizens of the US...
The global energy sector: what to expect in 2017?
Five main trends will be leading changes in the energy industry, requiring leaders to...
Was the government ready for the flotation’s consequences?
Ashwa’yat: the underbelly of urban Cairo as understood through data
Refugees in Germany: tales of Diaspora and dreams
4 Egyptian squash players reach J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions 2017 quarterfinals
Four Egyptians qualified to the quarterfinals of the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions in...
FC Sevilla ends Real Madrid FC lucky streak
Angelique Kerber battles her way through first round of Australian Open
AFCON 2017: Mahrez double saves Algeria, Mane leads Senegal to win
ETAA settles disputes with foreign companies, restores $4.750m for members
The number of companies still prohibited to be dealt with due to not paying...
Egyptian Tourist Authority gets ready for ITB Berlin exhibition in March: official
ETAA earns EGP 3m in FY 2015/2016 from Suez Canal certificates: official
160 commissions take stock of Egyptian artefacts in museums: head of museum department
United Bank adopts strong expansion plan throughout 2017, despite bank sale discussions
We are serious in providing banking and technical support for SMEs, says Elkady
Vezeeta seeks expansion in Arab Gulf, Jordan, Lebanon in 2017
How did the ministries of finance, trade and industry weather 2016?
IDA offers El-Raswa and Badr complexes to investors on 8 January: chairperson
Book Review: Chocolate Filling.. an incisive journey through Belgium and more from the eyes of the OtherMaher Hamoud has spent much of his professional life as a journalist.
The unseen sides of Egypt
Photography has always been a form of stating reality. It’s the window through which people can look into the lives of others and the portrait that displays their daily life events. While media portals are filled with pictures taken by famous photographers, many unknown talents use tools as simple as their mobile cameras to develop their passion for photography. Those, who haven’t found any platform on which to publish their photos, seek to establish their own outlet by publishing these pictures on their social media accounts. In an attempt to support young talents seeking a platform, Daily News Egypt publishes...more Gallery