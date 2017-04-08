Industry ministry allocates free industrial zones in Upper Egypt  - Daily News Egypt

Minister of Industry and Trade Tarek Kabil announced that his ministry started to allocate free industrial zones for investors in Upper Egypt, adding that on Saturday, 22 spaces of land would be provided for different types of projects in Sohag and Assiut. The areas amount to 33,570 sqm and will be used for projects in the chemical, food, and construction industries. The minister stated in a press release that the allocation is the first one since the Supreme Council of Investment approved allocating land spaces in Upper Egypt.

However, Kabil stated that the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has received almost 100 requests for land plots, and the process of reviewing the requests to approve the eligible ones is currently taking place.

Kabil added that the ministry is to provide more industrial zones in eight governorates in Upper Egypt, which are Assiut, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, Minya, Beni Suef, and Fayoum. Every zone will be able to host 200 small factories.