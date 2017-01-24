Aveo retakes the lead from Lanos - Daily News Egypt

The market of American passenger cars in Egypt achieved sales estimated at EGP 4.55bn during the first 11 months of 2016, with a total of 17,700 sold units.

Chevrolet Aveo took the lead of the most sold American car in Egypt from its rival Lanos, as Aveo sold 3,595 cars between January and November, worth EGP 664m.

Chevrolet Lanos followed Aveo with 3,347 sold cars, worth EGP 493m, then Chevrolet GP52 came third on the list, with sales of 3,018 cars, worth EGP 633m.

Chevrolet Cruze sold 2,006 cars worth EGP 393m, followed by Jeep Renegade in fifth place with 1,800 sold cars, with a total value of EGP 684m.

American brands had achieved sales worth EGP 3.99bn during the first 11 months of 2015, representing 13% of total passenger car sales in Egypt during that period which was estimated at EGP 30.6bn.

American brands had managed to sell 24,800 units of total sales of the market, equivalent to 179,000 cars, with a market share of 13.8%.

During the first 11 months of 2015, Chevrolet Lanos had managed to top the sales of American cars in Egypt against Aveo, as Lanos had achieved sales of EGP 689m from early January to late November 2015, with 7,882 sold cars.

Chevrolet Aveo had sold 7,792 units during the same period with sales estimated at EGP 851m.

Chevrolet Optra had managed to keep the third place on the list, with sales worth EGP 382m, and 3,063 sold units.