Interior Ministry arrests alleged Brotherhood members ahead of ‘plans to spread chaos’ - Daily News Egypt

The Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that it arrested several people accused of belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood banned group.

“The National Security unit obtained information on plans of some Muslim Brotherhood members to irritate public opinion by taking advantage of the economic circumstances facing the country, and coordinate with extremist bodies to disturb security and order, through assigning their affiliated members to fabricate crises in several popular and workers’ fields,” a statement by the ministry read.

The ministry said that among the eight people arrested was a man named Sabry Fayad, a former member of the parliament and the Muslim Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party.

Security measures are increasing ahead of the commemoration of the 25 January Revolution.