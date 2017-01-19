Daily News Egypt

Interior Ministry arrests alleged Brotherhood members ahead of ‘plans to spread chaos’ - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Interior Ministry arrests alleged Brotherhood members ahead of ‘plans to spread chaos’

One of the arrested was a former member of the FJP, according to the police

Be the first to comment

police

The Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that it arrested several people accused of belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood banned group.

“The National Security unit obtained information on plans of some Muslim Brotherhood members to irritate public opinion by taking advantage of the economic circumstances facing the country, and coordinate with extremist bodies to disturb security and order, through assigning their affiliated members to fabricate crises in several popular and workers’ fields,” a statement by the ministry read.

The ministry said that among the eight people arrested was a man named Sabry Fayad, a former member of the parliament and the Muslim Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party.

Security measures are increasing ahead of the commemoration of the 25 January Revolution.

Topics: 25 January Muslim Brotherhood police

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/19/ministry-interior-arrests-alleged-brotherhood-members-ahead-plans-spread-chaos/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View