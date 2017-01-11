13.9% decline in Egyptian exports, 8.7% increase in imports during 2015: CAPMAS - Daily News Egypt

Egyptian exports declined by 13.9% compared to imports that increased by approximately 8.7% in 2015, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The CAPMAS issued on Wednesday the annual bulletin of foreign trade 2015, which stated that Egypt’s total exports amounted to EGP 168.08bn in 2015, compared to EGP 195.28bn in 2014—a decrease of 13.9%.

The CAPMAS added that non-petroleum exports amounted to EGP 137.1bn in 2015, compared to EGP 149.83bn in 2014—a decrease of 8.5%.

Petroleum and electricity exports decreased by 31.8%, moving from EGP 45.45bn to EGP 30.98bn.

Egyptian exports were concentrated in finished goods, which represented 50.7% of Egypt’s total exports, and came on top of the list of exported goods, according to the CAPMAS.

The most important goods in terms of export value increase were readymade garments, fresh oranges, odoriferous substances mixtures, mixtures including alcohol, glass and its products, and wood furniture.

Saudi Arabia was ranked first among countries receiving Egyptian exports in 2015, followed by Italy, Turkey, and the United States.

Arab countries came in first place with 37.9% of Egypt’s total exports, followed by western Europe with 25.4%, and eastern Europe by 10.7%, according to the CAPMAS.

The CAPMAS pointed out that the total value of imports amounted to EGP 568.94bn in 2015, compared to EGP 523.36bn in 2014—an increase of 8.7%.

Non-petroluem imports increased to EGP 480.45bn in 2015, compared to EGP 454.74bnin 2014, marking an increase of 5.6%.

Petroleum and electricity imports increased by 29%, reaching EGP 88.49bn from EGP 68.62bn.

According to the CAPMAS, Egypt’s imports were concentrated in intermediate goods which represent 35.5% of total imports. The main imports in terms of value increase were gas, oil, diesel, plastics and articles products, passenger cars, and pharmaceutical preparations.

China ranked first with 13.1% of Egypt’s total imports in 2015, followed by Germany, the US, and Russia.

West European countries came in first place with 28.3% of total imports, followed by Asian countries with 26.8%, and eastern European countries with 18.0%.