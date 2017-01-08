Egypt’s ordinary scenes through Yasser Ge’essa’s art  - Daily News Egypt

Portraits featuring Egypt from different angles: from weathered buildings located in narrow alleys, to the crowdedness of Egypt’s main streets during rush hour, to the minarets of mosques across the city’s landscape, this is how Yasser Ge’essa’s eyes view Egypt.

In his latest exhibition, the young artist has exhibited more than 60 painted portraits, with each showcasing a different perspective of Egypt’s places and people. With basic yellow degree colours, Ge’essa featured buildings and scenes that are familiar to Egyptian eyes and hearts. Yet, he added a different taste of authenticity to them.

“I draw like I see scenes or I see scenes as I draw them,” Ge’essa said about his portraits, which reflect ordinary scenes from the streets. He believes that putting these scenes his eyes capture onto paper doesn’t require an artist to do so, it just needs a person who wants to reflect what’s inside of him into colours and scenes.

“Anyone can draw, it doesn’t require a professional artist in order to get the negative energy out of one’s system through painting,” he added.

The portraits are drawn with Aquarelle paints, which Ge’essa finds the hardest and most difficult colours to draw with. “There’s no technique for correcting the paint after the brush hits the paper we’re drawing on,” he explained.

The exhibition will last for 15 days and is being hosted at Qortoba ART Gallery.