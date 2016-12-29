Tickets for New Year's Eve celebrations range from EGP 400-15,000 - Daily News Egypt

Ticket prices for New Year’s Eve celebrations without performers this year begin at EGP 602, while other celebrations with performers begin at EGP 900 going all the way up to EGP 15,000.

Marketing and sales officials at restaurants and hotels said that ticket prices increased by at least 40%. They explained that the rise in service prices, the flotation of the Egyptian pound, and the hikes in performers’ fees were the reasons behind the ticket price increases. They stressed that the appetite for tickets has not changed.

Ramses Hilton hotel will have several concerts, some at the hotel itself and others at wedding and celebration venues. The hotel concert will include Arab and western bands, grilled dinner, oriental sweets, and a surprise belly dancer. The ticket price starts at EGP 799.

As for the hall celebrations, performers Hoda, Mahmoud El-Laithy, and singer Ramy Sabry will kick off the night, before the belly dancers Sofinar and Yusra take to the stage to entertain guests. The price for one ticket starts at EGP 1,600 and can go up to EGP 3,200, according to the proximity to the stage. The ticket offers free dinner, with taxes and services included in the price.

Conrad hotel will hold two concerts on New Year’s Eve. The first will take place on the evening of 31 of December, hosting Tamer Hosny, Mahmoud El-Laithy, and Poussy, as well as belly dancer Sofinar. Ticket prices range from EGP 2,000 up to EGP 4,000 with free dinner, including services and taxes.

The hotel’s second celebration will be on the first night in the new year. The concert will include three Arab singers, Ziad Saleh, Moody Shamrony, and Mousa, in addition to a belly dancing performance by Yusra. The ticket prices run from EGP 2,500 to EGP 6,000.

Bookings saw high demand from Egyptians and Arabs, with Arabs accounting for 70% of all bookings at Conrad.

The Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Cairo offers a celebration featuring Tamer Hosny, Sofinar, Mahmoud El-Laithy, and Poussy on New Year’s Eve. Prices begin at EGP 1,800 and can reach EGP 4,000.

Rami Ayash, Mahmoud El-Laithy, Amina, and Dina will be performing at the Four Seasons in Garden City with tickets ranging between EGP 2,000 and EGP 4,000.

The Four Seasons hotel in Giza has contracted Ehab Tawfik and Nesma Mahgoub with prices set at EGP 1,300-1,900.

The hotel’s celebrations will also feature DJ and performer Amr Mokhtar with ticket prices starting at EGP 400 and going up to EGP 1,000.

Ticket prices at Le Méridien hotel in Haram showed a decline, beginning at EGP 750 to EGP 900. The celebrations will see belly dancer Julia, performer Hamada Laithy, and a tanoura dance troupe.

The Helnan Landmark in Fifth Settlement will have a concert featuring Oxana and DJ Rami Blazin with prices in three categories: VIP for EGP 1,500 including concert and dinner; EGP 1,250 offering same features but seats that are further away from the stage; and EGP 1,000 with seats far from the stage.

The Kempinski hotel in First Settlement will see Amr Diab celebrating New Year’s Eve with prices beginning at EGP 5,000 and going all the way up to EGP 15,000.

The Kempinski Garden City is holding three concerts featuring DJs and belly dancers, in addition to an open buffet, with prices ranging from EGP 602 to EGP 1,032.

As for boats, Maxim organised a programme for Egyptians, Arabs, and foreigners at $100 per person. The concert features belly dancing segments, a tanoura dance troupe, and an oriental band.

Blue Nile will feature concerts across all its restaurants, except for one. They will include a band playing Arab and western music, and a belly dancing performance with tickets costing EGP 1,300 per person.

In Farfasha restaurant, Essam Karika will host a concert with Ahmed Sheba and Amir Abdullah. Ticket prices begin at EGP 1,500 and can reach EGP 2,000.