Daily News Egypt

12 lawyers acquitted in case of unlicensed protest against ''Red Sea islands'' deal   - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




12 lawyers acquitted in case of unlicensed protest against ”Red Sea islands” deal  

The lawyers' case started April, after they arranged a rally against the agreement 

Be the first to comment

islands ,

The Sheban El-Qanater Court acquitted 12 lawyers that were accused of unlicensed protesting and publishing false information in a court session on Saturday.

The lawyers faced these accusations after arranging a rally in front of their syndicate in the Qaliubiya governorate against the Egyptian-Saudi maritime demarcation, known in the media as ”Red Sea islands” case, that sought to transfer the sovereignty of the Tiran and Sanafir islands to Saudi Arabia.

The deal was annulled by the Administrative Court. This verdict had confirmed Egyptian sovereignty over the islands of Tiran and Sanafir.

This group adds to the list of those detained in the “Red Sea islands” case. All detainees were also charged with unlicensed protesting in accordance with the Protest Law, and with spreading false information.

The lawyers were among more than 250 protesters that faced similar accusations and who had been arrested after protesting against the agreement from April 2016.

 

Topics: Qaliubiya governorate Red Sea islands Sheban El-Qanater Tiran and Sanafir

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/02/04/12-lawyers-acquitted-case-unlicensed-protest-red-sea-islands-deal/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View