Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry traveled on Thursday to Addis Ababa to participate in the 28th African Union Summit, state media reported.

Shoukry will hold meetings with his African counterparts and officials at the African Union Commission during his stay in Ethiopia.

Shoukry will also be preparing for President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s participation in the final meeting of the summit with heads of state and the government to take place from 30 to 31 January, state media reported.