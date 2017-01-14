US republican senators demand designation of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organisation - Daily News Egypt

Daily News Egypt

US republican senators demand designation of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organisation

The senators also demanded the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation

Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Senator Ted Cruz addresses attendees at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 8, 2015. Photo courtesy of REUTERS/Tami Chappell *Editors: This photo may only be republished with RNS-CRUZ-PP, originally transmitted on August 25, 2015.

US republican senator Ted Cruz, along with two other senators, reportedly filed a bill last week to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

The bill demands the US secretary of state to designate the group as a terrorist organisation, arguing that they fulfil the criteria. The bill is meant to protect the US from the threats of radical Islam.

Another bill filed by the senators demanded the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation as well.

According to CNN, Cruz said that the danger of radical Islam has significantly increased during the administration of current president Barack Obama due to his cooperation with the Brotherhood and his neglect of the acts carried out by the IRGC.

Bilateral relations between Egypt and the US have strained over the past few years following the ouster of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi by the armed forces after mass protests.

The Obama administration supported what they described as the “legitimate president,” calling Morsi’s ouster a “military coup”.

However, it is believed that these relations will thrive under the administration of president-elect Donald Trump as his view on the Brotherhood is more in-line with that of the Egyptian state.

 

