2017 proves successful beginning for Karim Abdel Gawad - Daily News Egypt

Egyptian squash champion Karim Abdel Gawad won against French champion Grégory Gaultier in a friendly match on 7 January 2017 in Texas in the United States.

Abdel Gawad, ranked first internationally and 2016 world champion, defeated Gaultier, who is ranked third internationally and 2015 world champion, by a score of 4-2 (8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-7).

The winner received a prize of $30,000 while the loser received $20,000.

The match, which lasted for 132 minutes, followed the best of seven games’ system, which meant that the champion of the match must win four games out of seven.