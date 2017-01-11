Daily News Egypt

2017 proves successful beginning for Karim Abdel Gawad - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




2017 proves successful beginning for Karim Abdel Gawad

After defeating Grégory Gaultier, Karim Abdel Gawad stands proudly with his title belt as the first fight night champion   

Be the first to comment

Karim Abdel Gawad

Egyptian squash champion Karim Abdel Gawad won against French champion Grégory Gaultier in a friendly match on 7 January 2017 in Texas in the United States.

Abdel Gawad, ranked first internationally and 2016 world champion, defeated Gaultier, who is ranked third internationally and 2015 world champion, by a score of 4-2 (8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-7).

The winner received a prize of $30,000 while the loser received $20,000.

The match, which lasted for 132 minutes, followed the best of seven games’ system, which meant that the champion of the match must win four games out of seven.

Topics: Karim Abdel Gawad squash

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/11/2017-proves-successful-beginning-karim-abdel-gawad/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View