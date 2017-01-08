HDB conducting public lottery for social housing land in January 2017 - Daily News Egypt

The Housing & Development Bank is currently conducting a lottery for social housing land in 10th of Ramadan City from 9-26 January 2017.

The bank had previously conducted a public lottery in cooperation with the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) from 17-29 November on lands located in 15th of May City, Obour City, New Cairo, New Damietta, 6th of October City, Sadat, Burj Al-Arab, 10th of Ramadan City, Badr, Beni Suef, New Sohag, and New Aswan. 7,583 plots of higher-priced lands and 16,445 plots of highest priced lands.

The bank also conducted a lottery from 8-27 December for the Dar Misr project in New Damietta, New Cairo, Shorouk City, Obour City, 10th of Ramadan, 15th of May, Badr, Sheikh Zayed, 6th October City, and Minya. The bank put up 10,616 units of available modules in phase I and II in all those cities.

According to the bank, those lotteries were conducted in the presence of customers and representatives of the regulatory agencies, such as State Council consultants, management control, the NUCA, and the bank.

For the customers who are interested to book lands and meet the conditions of the applicants who were not so lucky in the previous lotteries, and who also paid booking amounts, the bank affords them the possibility of opening a special bank account under the name of “privileged account to book lottery land,” so as to transfer the booking amount to the account.

Through this bank account customers can get many advantages, the most important being a refund of the deposited amount in accordance with the duration of the deposit, as well as to obtain bid requirements free of charge during official working hours. These bank accounts are opened through the bank branches that have received the booking amounts.