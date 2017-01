Egypt is facing off against Bahrain at the semifinals of the 22nd edition of the Emirates Airlines Men’s Basketball Championship for Arab Teams on Saturday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4pm Cairo time, followed by another semifinal match between Morocco and Saudi Arabi at 6pm.

On 4 January, during the last match of the first round, Egypt defeated Saudi Arabia 73-50. Semifinal matches began on Friday, and will end on Saturday.