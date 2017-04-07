Minister of Industry and Trade in Sohag, Assiut on Saturday and Sunday - Daily News Egypt

Minister of Industry and Trade Tarek Kabil will be carrying out field visits to the governorates of Sohag and Assiut. During the visits, he will be inaugurating four new investment projects. He will also inspect two projects west of Gerga, Tahta, and Ala Kawthar Industrial City.

Kabil will also visit the headquarters of the Social Fund for Development and the Chamber of Commerce in Sohag. He will also be taking part in the events of the third conference for investment and entrepreneurship “Saidi Startup”, and will visit a business incubator and innovative exhibition in Assiut University and two projects to produce feed and carton in west of Arab El Awamer industrial zone in Assiut.

The minister will also witness the signing of a protocol between the General Authority for Industrial Development and the General Authority for Investment.

The Minister of Industry explained that the visits are part of the ministry’s keenness to implement an integrated industrial development plan in Upper Egypt, especially with the competitive advantages the governorates in the area have. Kabil noted that the programme for local development in Upper Egypt, which is done in cooperation with the World Bank, will contribute to rehabilitating several industrial zones in Sohag and Qena.

He pointed out that the ministry is working hard to create an attractive environment for investment in Upper Egypt in the light of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s directions and the importance of making Upper Egypt a priority for the Egyptian government. As a result, several decisions were made by the Supreme Council for Investment in November to provide industrial lands for free. Moreover, several measures were made by the government to facilitate the process of providing licensing and expanding in the construction of complexes.