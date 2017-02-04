Egypt to face Cameroon in Afcon final - Daily News Egypt

Egypt will play against Cameroon on Sunday at the 2017 African Cup of Nations’ (Afcon) final.

Egypt qualified to the final after it defeated Burkina Faso on Wednesday 4-3 in the penalty shootout, with Egypt’s goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary being named the man of the match.

Cameroon, on the other hand, qualified after it snatched the victory from Ghana on Thursday through a goal scored in minute 72, and another one in minute 93; thus, the match’s result ended 2-0 in Cameroon’s favour.

The only goal scored against Egypt throughout the tournament was in its semifinal match against Burkina Faso.

Egyptian crowd is eager for Egypt to win the 2017 Afcon, as Egypt was absent from the prestigious event in its last three editions, which were held in 2012, 2013, and 2015.

Egypt won the Afcon seven times, namely in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, and most recently in 2010.

Egypt was the runner-up in 1962. It came in third three times in 1963, 1970, and 1974. It ranked fourth in 1976, 1980, and 1984.

Cameroon won the Afcon four times: 1984, 1988, 2000, and 2002.

It is expected that the 2017 Afcon final will be filled with suspense. Cameroon will likely seek revenge for Egypt snatching the title from it in 2008, after a match that ended 1-0 in Egypt’s favour, thanks to a goal scored by Mohamed Aboutrika in the 76th minute.