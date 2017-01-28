Mobile subscribers increased by 970,000 in October 2016 - Daily News Egypt

The mobile communication services sector increased its client base by about 970,100 new subscribers in October, rising from 96.2 million subscribers in September to 97.2 million subscribers in October. Etisalat was the biggest winner with over 671,400 new subscribers in that month, registering 23.69 million subscribers in October, up from 23 million in September.

Orange was able to attract 198,900 new customers during October reaching 33.69 million clients, up from 33.4 million in September. Vodafone received new 100,500 new customers, increasing their customer base from 39.7 million subscribers in September to 39.8 million subscribers in October.

Telecom Egypt was also able to increase the number of its fixed landline clients, increasing from 5.9 million in September to 6.1 million in October—an increase of 278,700 new customers.

The fixed landline phone market witnessed a slight decrease in September, as the number of subscribers fell from 6.33 million in August to 5.9 million subscribers in September, recording a decline of 6.7%.

A report by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology had shown that the number of mobile users increased by 0.01% in September compared to August, scoring 96.26 million users, compared to 96.25 million users in August. The penetration of mobile services reached 108.5% of the total population.