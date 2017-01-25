Parliamentary speaker calls on Canada to consider Muslim Brotherhood a 'terrorist' group - Daily News Egypt

Parliamentary speaker Ali Abdul Aal called on Canada on Tuesday to adopt a decisive attitude towards the Muslim Brotherhood group as there are affiliated members of that group who are living there, a state-owned media outlet reported.

The parliamentary speaker’s call came in the context of his meeting with a delegation from the Canadian parliament that is currently on an official visit to Egypt. During the meeting, Abdul Aal asserted that the Brotherhood is representing a threatening terror danger to both countries.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of bilateral relations between Egypt and Canada in all fields, especially regarding both countries’ parliaments, suggesting the establishment of a parliamentary friendship group.

Similarly, members of the parliament’s African Affairs Committee warned the Canadian parliamentary delegation from listening to any narratives by Brotherhood members regarding the conditions in Egypt, as the group is dangerous for both countries.

According to the state-owned media outlet, the committee answered questions from the Canadian delegation on the current economic status and strategies followed to counter terrorism.

From its part, the Canadian parliamentary committee explained the nature of its work and the goals behind the visit, which are providing all support to the newly-born Egyptian democracy and discussing counter-terrorism strategies.

Furthermore, the head of the Canadian delegation expressed his understanding to the Egyptian concerns towards extremist groups that use religion as a cover, including the Muslim Brotherhood.

He also invited the Abdul Aal to visit Canada with a parliamentary delegation to meet their Canadian counterparts.