International Cooperation Minister discusses boosting support to SMEs with EU delegation - Daily News Egypt

Minister of International Cooperation Sahar Nasr met with a delegation of the European Union (EU) to Egypt, including Christian Leffler, deputy secretary general for European external action service (EEAS), Simon Mordue, deputy director-general for migration and asylum, Maciej Popowski, deputy director-general for neighbourhood and enlargement negotiations, and Reinhold Brender, acting head of the European Union delegation to Egypt.

The two sides discussed ways of cooperation in favour of the Egyptian people and the priorities of the government’s programme, as well as several issues including social stability, boosting support to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), governance, institutional reform, and the economic reform programme.

Moreover, the two sides also discussed migration issues and possible avenues of cooperation to combat illegal immigration and human smuggling and trafficking, to find solutions to address root social and economic causes, such as providing job opportunities for youth, develop their skills, promote entrepreneurship, and capacity building.