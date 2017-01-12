Swedish ambassador discusses cooperation in innovation, entrepreneurship with ITIDA - Daily News Egypt

Asmaa Hosni, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), met with Swedish ambassador to Egypt Charlotta Sparre in order to promote cooperation and joint action in technological innovation and entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, ITIDA discussed their efforts in industry development and support for domestic companies through a number of special skills development programmes and information technology, in addition to the agency’s efforts in manufacturing and designing electronics to increase the sector’s growth.

ITIDA also discussed the initiatives launched by the agency to support creative ideas and establish a business environment for innovation and emerging business to allow entrepreneurs to start, develop, and expand their business globally.

The Swedish ambassador praised the business model of the Egyptian government, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and affiliates. The ambassador expressed her desire for more joint cooperation to support innovation and competitiveness in both countries, noting that Sweden was one of the first countries to offer post-graduate programmes in entrepreneurship.

Joint meetings are expected to be held between Egyptian companies and Swedish companies in the near future with the organization of bilateral meetings between a number of official Swedish bodies concerned with the development of business and innovation in Sweden and Egypt, especially Technology Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC).