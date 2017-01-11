5 companies compete in tender to establish solar plant in New Assiut City Development Authority - Daily News Egypt

Five companies are competing in a tender launched by the New Assiut City Development Authority, affiliated to the New Urban Communities Authority, to establish a solar plant with a capacity of 60 KW.

A source close to the tender revealed that the competing companies include Evergreen, Arab Organization for Industrialization, Onera, and Egypt Systems. The technical offers were reviewed a few days ago, and the companies that had met the requirements of presenting the financial offers will be contacted in two weeks.

The source added that the solar plant will be linked to the national electricity network, and that the establishment cost of each kilowatt hour from the solar plant will range between EGP 17,000 and EGP 20,000. The source also said that the total cost of the project is about EGP 1.2m.

The plan of energy conservation in new urban cities is based on three major points. First, reducing consumption by using LED lamps for lighting and spreading policies and the culture of conservation in these cities. Second, solar energy—using photovoltaic cells on the buildings’ roofs, and establishing solar energy plants in neighbourhoods and cities. Third, using photovoltaic cells and LED lamps to operate street lighting poles.

The conservation plan includes the establishment of seven solar plants in the office of the New Urban Communities Authority and the authorities of the cities affiliated to it. Within that plan, a 90 KW plant was established in the office of the New Tiba City Authority, a 65 KW plant was established in the office of the New Borg El-Arab City Authority, a 65 KW plant in the office of the El-Sadat City Authority, a 50 KW plant in the office of the New Urban Communities Authority, a 45 KW plant in the office of the New Minya City Authority, a 50 KW plant in the culture centre in Sheik Zayed, and a 45 KW plant on the roof of the office of the 15th of May City Authority.

Moreover, central solar plants are being established with a length of 7 km on Nile Sat road in 6th of October City, and a 128 KW solar plant with a length of 6.6 km is being installed to light the “Software Road” in Sadat City through LED lights and solar cells.