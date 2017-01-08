Mubasher offers consulting for 3 deals worth EGP 150m - Daily News Egypt

Mubasher Advisory for Securities is offering a package of financial consulting services to a number of companies, said board member Ehab Rashad. The companies, he explained, aim to register on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), Nile Stock Exchange, or implementing expansions.

Rashad noted that the first deal, to which Mubasher is advising, includes three deals for one company. The deals aim to inject investments worth EGP 150m to contribute in small and medium companies in the sectors of education, health, and real estate.

He added that these investments may take on several aspects, including the establishment of new companies or acquiring existing ones.

He pointed out that Mubasher is also working to prepare a company for listing its shares on the EGX, before it will sign a contact with an investment bank to promote the subscription process. He refused to disclose information on the deal in the meantime.

Moreover, he added that Mubasher is working to prepare two companies for listing on the Nile Stock Exchange. “One deal will be in 2017, while the other will take place in 2018,” he said. “The companies will need to meet the requirements for IPO, such as converting from family-owned businesses into joint stock companies.”

In mid-December, Mubasher announced signing a contract with C.A.T. to provide economic consulting and designing the required financial strategies for the agency, which owns branches in Cairo, Beirut, Abu Dhabi, and Los Angeles.