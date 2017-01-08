EETC calls for 6 companies to compete over the establishment of 4 transformer stations worth $250m - Daily News Egypt

The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) called on six Arab and international companies to compete over obtaining limited-practice licences to establish four transformer stations with investments worth $250m.

Sources from the Ministry of Electricity said that the EETC will finance the project from its own resources, and the targeted 500-KV transformer stations would be established in the New Administrative Capital, Kafr El-Sheikh, Qena an Zagazig.

The source told Daily News Egypt that the competing companies include General Electric, Siemens, ABB, EGEMAC, Hyundai, and Hyosung. The EETC expects the companies’ offers by the end of January.

These projects come as part of the Ministry of Electricity’s plan to expand the national electricity grid and develop it, so that it can absorb the new capacities to be added by the new plants under construction.

The ministry has allocated EGP 33bn to expand and strengthen the electric grid in the next two years, so as to absorb the new capacities to be added by the traditional power plants, as well as new and renewable power plants.

The plan aims to develop and ensure sustainability of the switching networks at an estimated cost of EGP 18bn, while the development of the distribution networks will cost EGP 15bn.

Medhat Ramadan, the chairperson of Egyptian German Electrical Manufacturing Company (EGEMAC), said that his company is implementing El-Tamah transformers station 220/66 /11 kV in Fayoum within the Ministry of Electricity’s plan to develop the power supply.

He added that the contract includes the supply and installation of 220/66 kV, in addition to civil works. The contract is scheduled to be completed within 10 months.

Ramadan continued that EGEMAC has signed a contract to create a transformers station in October Gardens for 220/66/22 kV, at a cost of EGP 140m. The establishment of the station would take 12 months.

In addition, EGEMAC is establishing two transformer stations at a cost of EGP 160m.

Ramadan pointed out that the first station will be launched in Tanta, Gharbia, with a capacity of 220 kV, at a cost of EGP 103m. The second would be in Mashtool, Sharqeya, with a capacity of 66 kV and at a cost of EGP 57m. It will be completed within three months.