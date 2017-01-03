Family of Reem Gebra denies her affiliation to Al-Jazeera, Muslim Brotherhood  - Daily News Egypt

The family of the alleged Al-Jazeera employee Reem Gebra, who is currently being detained by security forces, asserted that she has no affiliation to either Al-Jazeera or the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, according to a statement published by the family through the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR).

On Sunday, the local newspaper Youm7 reported that Gebra was arrested upon arrival from Turkey, and that security authorities seized a drone in her possession that they say she was planning to use to conduct espionage within Egypt.