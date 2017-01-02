15.7 % decrease in number of hotel guests in 2015 - Daily News Egypt

The total number of hotel guests reached 9.6 million in 2015, versus 11.4 million guests in 2014, a decrease of 15.7%, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

In its annual Statistical Bulletin of hotel activity and tourist villages in 2015, CAPMAS stated that the total number of hotels, tourist villages, and floating hotels also decreased to 1,057 hotels in 2015 compared to 1,124 hotels in 2014—a decrease of 6%.

The bulletin explained that the number of private hotels reached 974, accounting for 92% of all hotels, while government-owned hotels stood at 23, accounting for 2.2%. The public business sector was found to own nine hotels, representing 0.9% of all hotels.

The total number of privately-owned floating hotels stood at 48 hotels (40.5%), while the public sector owned only three hotels.

The number of rooms reached 109,000 rooms in 2015 compared to 127,000 rooms in 2014—a decrease of 14.3%. The private sector accounted for 93% of the rooms, followed by the public sector with 3.1% of rooms, then government hotels with 1.3%, private floating hotels with 2.4%, and public floating hotels with 0.1% in 2015.

The total number of beds reached 204,000 in 2015 compared to 235,000 beds in 2014, down 13.2%, of which 92.9% were in hotels and tourist villages in the private sector, 2.6% in the public sector, 1.8% in government hotels, 2.5% in private floating hotels, and 0.1% in public floating hotels.

Meanwhile, the total number of guests reached 8.9 million in 2015. CAPMAS stated that 91.6% of guests stayed in hotels and tourist villages of the private sector, 637,800 guests (6.6%) at public business hotels, 78,000 (0.8%) at governmental hotels, 93,600 (1%) at private floating hotels, and 3,400 (0.04%) at public floating hotels.

Moreover, the total number of nights’ accommodation for guests reached 26.4 million nights in 2015 compared to 41.3 million nights in 2014, a decrease of 35.9%.

The number of accommodation nights reached 24.8 million nights (93.8%) at hotels and tourist villages of the private sector, 968,000 nights (3.7%) at public sector hotels, 336,000 (1.3%) at governmental hotels, 332,000 nights (1.2%) at private sector floating hotels, and 11,000 nights (0.04%) at public floating hotels.