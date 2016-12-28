Egypt supports sovereignty of Libya, unity of its territories: Al-Sisi - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Libyan parliament speaker Aguila Saleh Issa on Wednesday. Al-Sisi said that Egypt supports the sovereignty of Libya and believes in the importance of maintaining the unity and integration of its territories, according to a presidential statement.

During the meeting that was attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Al-Sisi added that Egypt is backing the Libyan institutions and their coherence, asserting that only Libyan people can decide on their fate.

Issa gave an account of the latest developments in Libya and the efforts exerted to reach a political solution to the Libyan turmoil. He further praised Egypt’s role in enhancing peace and stability in the country.

Al-Sisi concluded the meeting by saying that the Libyan parliament should adhere to its role in protecting the unity of Libya and the importance of reaching a consensus that includes all political factions.

Earlier in December, Shoukry met with United Nations (UN) support mission in Libya, Martin Kobler, to assess the political and security situation in Libya.

A group of Libyan representatives from all political factions also met in Egypt earlier this month for an open discussion and suggestions to end the Libyan turmoil.

The turmoil in Libya has increased over the past few years following the downfall of Muammar Gaddafi. Militants and extremist groups have taken over several areas in Libya.

In 2011, Libya was divided into several political factions and the turmoil has since increased; however, the political agreement that was signed in 2015 sought a settlement to the situation. Commander of the Libyan armed forces Khalifa Haftar is acting alone without aligning with the Government of National Accord, which has protracted the country’s political conflict.