CIT cooperates with Egyptian Countryside Company to maximise role of IT in agriculture - Daily News Egypt

The Chamber of Information Technology and Communication (CIT) plans to hold a meeting with the Egyptian Countryside Development Company to discuss a joint cooperation with companies specialised in communication and information technology. This cooperation aims to develop the agricultural system and land reclamation projects, in line with the government’s objective that seeks promoting modern technological tools.

According to a statement issued by the CIT, the meeting that will be held on 10 January 2017 will highlight the products and services of Egyptian companies that are members of the CIT, including the Egyptian Countryside Development Company. Additionally, the meeting aims to discuss the companies’ products used in the 1.5m feddans reclamation project, which is considered the first phase of a national project seeking to reclaim and develop 4m feddans.