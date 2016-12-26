Shell renews engine oils partnership for Ghabbour Auto cars - Daily News Egypt

Shell Lubricants Egypt and GB Ghabbour Auto announced the renewal of their partnership, which stipulates Shell being the major and sole supplier of engine oils in the after-sales service centres of all brands affiliated to Ghabbour Auto, including Hyundai, Chery, Mazda, Geely, and Volvo and Mitsubishi for heavy transport.

Chairperson of the board of directors at GB Ghabbour Auto Raouf Ghabbour said that the company’s relationship with Shell has been ongoing for years and that it asserts GB Ghabbour Auto’s appreciation for and confidence in Shell’s experience and its leadership in the field of engine oils.

Shell’s managing director Saher Hashem said that the company has a close relationship with GB Ghabbour Auto, describing the latter as a partner “which we cherish and are proud of”. She added that this partnership results in the provision of the best after-sales services and maintenance for the customers of both companies all over the country. The partnership comes as a continued commitment by both parties to provide the best products and services to the Egyptian customers.

With the beginning of 2017, GB Ghabbour Auto’s customer service centres will benefit from Shell’s experience in the field of oils, as all of the company’s after-sales service centres will begin to rely on Shell’s PurePlus technology, which will support the strong relationship between the most famous and strongest performing two brands.

The signing of the agreement was attended by several officials from GB Ghabbour Auto, including chairperson of the board of directors Raouf Ghabbour, executive director and chief financial officer Moustafa El-Mahdy, chief operating officer of financing businesses and chief credit risk officer AmalRagheb, head of business development Shereen Qalal, deputy CEO of marketing Thanaa Afifi, and vice president of PC spare parts and regional spare parts operations Mohamed Yahia.

It was also attended by several officials from Shell, including managing director of Shell Lubricants Egypt Saher Hashem, petroleum sector affairs manager Abdel Rahman Helal, direct marketing manager Hatem El-Malla, marketing director Haitham Yehia, and consumer marketing manager Khaled Seif.

Shell offers engine oils compatible with the newest mechanical and technical specifications of Hyundai engines and all the brands affiliated to GB Ghabbour Auto, especially Shell’s lubricants that are manufactured through the advanced PurePlus technology.

Shell produces ultra-pure base oil in Pearl GTL plant, the largest of its kind in the field of oil production that depends on the technology of converting natural gas to liquids (GTL).

Now, Shell’s ultra-quality oils have become available for the customers of GB Ghabbour Auto through GB Ghabbour Auto’s sales and after-sales services network throughout the country in the areas of Abu Rawash, Qattameya, Obour, Qalyub, Margham, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh, Suez, Assiut, and Sohag.