Daily News Egypt

Egypt, Word Bank sign agreement for 2nd tranche of the $3bn loan - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Egypt, Word Bank sign agreement for 2nd tranche of the $3bn loan

The loan will be put towards funding social safety net programmes and promoting small- and medium-sized enterprises

Be the first to comment

world bank

By Mohamed Samir

An agreement for  the second tranche worth $1bn of the $3bn loan allocated by the World Bank to fund  the government’s economic and social development program was signed on Thursday between the Minister of International Cooperation Sahar Nasr and the World Bank’s country director for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti Asaad Alem.

Nasr said that the loan will support the foreign exchange reserve, and that it will be exchanged later to the local currency in order to support development projects that will create jobs and promote sustainable growth. The minister added that the loan will fund  the government’s social safety net programs to  support  the underprivileged and the provinces most in need through direct  revenue projects.

“We are delighted to continue to support the ambitious reform program of Egypt focusing on providing job opportunities,  enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian enterprises, and raising the living standards of the Egyptian people,” Alem said.

He added that  the World Bank approved on Tuesday the release of the second  tranche once the agreement was signed. Alem added that the agreement had  great support from the international community in the World Bank’s board vote, in support of the economic reforms that are being taken in Egypt. The loan will fund development sectors, including sanitation projects  in rural areas,  expanding access to natural gas to Egyptian households, social housing, and social safety nets.

Nasr said the World Bank’s support will contribute to the growth of small- and medium-sized enterprises and the improvement of the standard of living for Egyptians, noting that this agreement will be presented to the House of Representatives for approval, in accordance to the Constitution.

 

Topics: Loan World Bank

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2016/12/22/minister-international-cooperation-signs-agreement-world-bank-1bn-second-tranche-3bn-loan/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View