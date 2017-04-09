Hala Sakr appointed as member of EGX board of directors - Daily News Egypt

The board of directors of the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) approved the appointment of Hala Sakr, managing director of Barclays Bank Egypt, to the board of directors as a representative of the Federation of Egyptian Banks.

Sakr joined the Federation of Egyptian Banks in March as the first woman to become a member of the board of the federation.

She is replacing Amr Tantawi, managing director at Misr Iran Development Bank (MIDB), who previously represented the federation in the EGX but recently left it.

Sakr officially started her work as managing director of Barclays Egypt at the beginning of January, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

The AUC-graduate is considered a prominent expert in the banking sector. She has been working for the banking sector for almost 30 years in several departments, such as retail banking and corporate finance and management in Egypt and the Middle East.

The board of directors of the EGX is currently headed by Mohamed Omran, and Mostafa El Tazi serves as vice chairperson of the board.

The board includes representatives from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and two industry experts: Ayman Ragab, professor of accounting and auditing, and dean of the College of Management and Technology (CMT) at the Arab Academy for Science and Technology; and Ayman Nour , co-founder of Nour & Taha.