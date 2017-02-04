Cairo airport reportedly faces last inspection by Russian security delegation      - Daily News Egypt

A Russian security delegation continued the inspection of Cairo International airport, in preparation for flights between Russia and Egypt to resume in February, according to Russian news agency Sputnik.

Five members of the delegation returned to Moscow after inspecting the recent security procedures developed in Terminal 2 at Cairo International airport.

The Egyptian Airports Company announced this week that Egyptian authorities had completed the installation of biometric devices in Terminal 2, to identify workers at airports via retinal scans, which was something requested by the Russian side before the resumption of flights between the two countries.

According to state-run newspaper Al-Ahram, five members will remain in Egypt to continue the inspections and meet with senior officials at the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation, and to prepare the delegation’s final report that will be presented to high security officials in Russia, in order to determine the date of the flights’ resumption.

The delegation arrived on Thursday, with Sputnik reporting that it consists of 11 inspectors, while Al-Ahram said that it consisted of 10. The delegation includes senior officials and security experts from the State Civil Aviation Authority of Russia. High-ranking security leaders accompanied the delegation during the inspection.

Russian security delegations started their inspection after a Russian Metrojet flight crashed in the Sinai Peninsula on 31 October 2015, resulting in the death of all 224 passengers and crew on board.

Following the aeroplane crash, Russia decided to suspend its direct flights to Cairo and Red Sea cities as the plane crashed after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh airport.