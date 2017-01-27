Daily News Egypt

National Youth Conference starts on Friday in Aswan - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




National Youth Conference starts on Friday in Aswan

The conference will focus on conditions in Upper Egypt governorates

Be the first to comment

youth , sisi

The presidency-sponsored National Youth Conference will start its sessions on Friday in Aswan, in attendance of dozens of youth and government officials.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi headed to Aswan on Wednesday to prepare for the conference.

The continuation of the event was decided after it first took place in October 2016.

The conference will last for two days. Its discussions will mainly focus on governorates in Upper Egypt, in order to address their challenges and provide ways for development on various levels.

Topics: Al-sisi National Youth Conference Upper Egypt

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/27/national-youth-conference-start-friday-aswan/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View