Ministry of Housing completes 100 projects linking facilities to 53,000 housing units - Daily News Egypt

Minister of Housing Mostafa Madbouly said that the ministry has completed 100 projects to link facilities to 53,000 residential units in 18 governorates, as part of the social housing project.

The minister said that 20 more projects will be implemented by the end of the month to link 20,000 more units, in addition to 25 projects by the end of June.

Madbouly stated that the completed projects in the field of water include Port Said (233 Buildings – 8,536 units), Ismailia (100 buildings – 2,164 units), Suez (84 buildings – 2,016 units), South Sinai (120 buildings – 1,572 units), Damietta (63 buildings – 1,512 units), Dakahlia (178 buildings – 4,272 units), Kafr El-Sheikh (82 buildings – 1,740 units), Beheira (84 buildings – 2,016 units), Menoufiya (3 buildings – 72 units), Assiut (179 buildings – 4,296 units), Red Sea (105 buildings – 2,520 units), New Valley (26 buildings – 612 units), Sohag (75 buildings – 1,368 units), Qena (214 buildings – 2,496 units), Luxor (80 buildings – 1,720 units), and Aswan (44 buildings – 1,056 units).

As for sewage facilities, the projects were in Port Said (233 buildings – 8,536 units), Ismailia (82 buildings – 1,472 units), Suez (84 buildings – 2,016 units), South Sinai (90 buildings – 972 units), Damietta (63 buildings – 1,512 units), Dakahlia (178 buildings – 4,272 units), Kafr El-Sheikh (82 buildings – 1,740 units), Beheira (84 buildings – 2,016 units), Menoufiya (3 buildings – 72 units), Marsa Matrouh (23 buildings – 460 units), Beni Suef (15 buildings – 360 units), Assiut (179 buildings -4,296), Red Sea (105 buildings – 2,520 units), New Valley (26 buildings – 612 units), Sohag ( 75 buildings – 1,368 units), Qena ( 38 buildings – 672 units), Luxor (73 buildings – 1,552 units), and Aswan (36 buildings – 864 units).