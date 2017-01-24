Opel Astra snatches leadership from Renault Logan - Daily News Egypt

Opel Astra managed to stay on the top of the list of sold European cars in Egypt during the first 11 months of 2016, as sold European cars together achieved sales of EGP 5.6bn with 17,800 units.

Opel Astra was able to overtake Renault Logan, who was the top-runner in 2015, as Astra sold 3,468 cars for EGP 1.16bn.

Opel Insignia came second with 2,417 sold cars for EGP 1.2bn, followed by Peugeot in third place with 1,508 cars for EGP 263.9m, then Skoda Octavia in fourth place with 1,088 sold cars for EGP 206m, then Renault Stepway with 988 sold units for EGP 187.7m, and Logan in the last place.

European brands had achieved sales of EGP 7.2bn during the first 11 months of 2015, out of total passenger car sales in Egypt worth EGP 30.6bn during that period.

European brands had sold 37,200 cars out of the total 179,000 cars sold in the market, with a market share of 20.7%.

In that same period, Renault Logan had managed to top the list of the most sold European cars in Egypt at the expense of Skoda Octavia, where Logan sold 8,757 cars worth EGP 805m.

Skoda Octavia sold 5,036 units for EGP 956m, followed by Renault Stepway with EGP 387.5bn, representing the value of 3,100 cars.