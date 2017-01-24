Hyundai Verna leads Korean sales of 43,800 units  - Daily News Egypt

Korean cars’ sales in Egypt amounted to EGP 10.3bn during the first 11 months of 2016, with 43,800 units sold.

Hyundai Verna remained at the forefront of the Korean car market in Egypt from January until November 2016, selling 10,000 units worth EGP 1.4bn, being the cheapest Korean car in Egypt.

Hyundai Tucson came in second place, selling 7,334 cars worth EGP 2.9bn, followed by Hyundai Elantra HD with sales of 5,082 units worth EGP 1bn. Hyundai Elantra AD came in fourth place with sales of 3,584 units worth EGP 953m, and Kia Cerato came fifth, selling 3,221 units valued at EGP 772m.

During the first 11 months of 2015, Korean cars had achieved sales of EGP 7.9bn out of a total of EGP 30.6bn in the Egyptian market.

The Korean automotive market had acquired 30% of Egyptian automotive deals, selling 53,700 cars out of total sales of 179,000 cars.

In this period, Hyundai Verna had topped sales with 19,900 sold units worth EGP 1.8bn.

Hyundai iX35 had come in second with 6,377 sold cars worth EGP 1.53bn, while Elantra came in third with 6,318 units for EGP 1.4bn.