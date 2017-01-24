State of emergency in North Sinai extended to April - Daily News Egypt

Daily News Egypt

State of emergency in North Sinai extended to April

The state of emergency was first implemented by a presidential decree issued in October 2014

The state of emergency in North Sinai has been extended for three months starting 30 January. The decision was made in a parliamentary session on Monday where the majority voted in favour of the extension.

The state of emergency was first implemented by a presidential decree issued in October 2014. Curfew hours have been imposed on residents.

Unrest escalated in North Sinai following the ouster of former president Mohamed Morsi. The clashes between the armed forces and Islamic State-affiliated factions have increased ever since, especially in Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwaid cities.

