May wants 'bold and ambitious' trade deal with EU - Daily News Egypt

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said her country is facing a period of momentous change following its decision to leave the EU, with Britain seeking to forge a new role in the world.Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Theresa May said Britain would step up to a new leadership role as a strong advocate for business, free markets and free trade after Brexit.

Part of this was a “bold and ambitious” trade agreement with the European Union when the country leaves the 28-nation bloc. The British Prime Minister wants Brexit negotiations to start in March, following a referendum last summer in which a majority of Britons voted in favor of leaving the EU.

Noting that Britain was facing “a period of momentous change,” May also said: “It means we must go through a tough negotiation and forge a new role for ourselves in the world, it means accepting that the road ahead will be uncertain at times.”

Britain had already started discussions on future trade ties with countries including New Zealand, Australia and India, she added in her speech to an audience of high-profile business leaders and political decision-makers meeting in the Alpine resort.

