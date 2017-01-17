Egypt defeats Bahrain, prepares for Argentina and Sweden - Daily News Egypt

Egypt played its third match of the 2017 IHF Handball World Men’s Championship on Monday against Bahrain.

Egypt won by 31-29, of which six goals were scored by Egypt’s Yehia El-Deraa who won the Best Player of the Match award. On the other hand, six of Bahrain’s goals were scored by Mahdi Abdullah Saad.

Egypt’s win was expected; however, winning by two goals is not a remarkable victory, as Egypt still has a long way to go throughout the championship, where it will face formidable opponents.

As the Pharaohs are placed in group D, they will be facing Argentina on 18 January and Sweden on 20 January.

The match against Sweden is expected to be a hard battle for the Egyptian team.

Sweden’s national men’s handball team won this championship four times, the last of which was in 1999. Sweden has also been the runner-up three times, most recently in 2001. The team has also came in third four times, most recently in 1995.

At the 2016 Rio’s Summer Olympics, celebrated in August, Sweden reached the quarterfinals of the men’s competition. However, its team exited this great celebration after it lost to Norway by 33-20.