Daily News Egypt

Egypt condemns Kandahar terrorist attack, offers condolences to Emirati people - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Egypt condemns Kandahar terrorist attack, offers condolences to Emirati people

The attack left five Emirati diplomats killed, and the UAE’s ambassador to Afghanistan injured 

Be the first to comment

afghanstan bomb

Egypt condemned on Wednesday the terrorist attack that took place in Afghanistan’s city of Kandahar on Tuesday. The bomb attack left at least 10 killed and 18 injured, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Afghanistan.

Among the victims who died in the blast were five Emirati diplomats who were engaged in humanitarian and educational work in Afghanistan. A statement issued by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that these attacks will only encourage the Arab world to fight terrorism.

The explosion that took place in the compound of the governor of Kandahar is considered the deadliest against foreign envoys in Afghanistan, and the deadliest on Emirati diplomats. The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack.

On Tuesday, two other bombs detonated near Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, killing at least 30 and injuring dozens of civilians. The Taliban claimed responsibility for this attack.

Bilateral relations between the UAE and Afghanistan have increased since the invasion of the US to Afghanistan in 2001. The two countries have strong financial and commercial ties, with the UAE supporting Afghan businesspeople who have invested in its city of Dubai in the real estate sector.

 

Topics: Afghanistan terrorist attack UAE

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/11/609735/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View