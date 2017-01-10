Administrative Court lifts asset freeze on Abu Trika  - Daily News Egypt

The Administrative Court on Tuesday accepted an appeal filed by the lawyer of former Al-Ahly football player Mohamed Abu Trika. The appeal effectively lifts the asset freeze imposed on the player in 2015.

The government has yet to appeal the decision.

The appeal was filed by Abu Trika’s lawyer, Mohamed Osman, after the government appealed a previous court ruling in June which would have also lifted the asset freeze.

On 8 May 2015, Abu Trika’s assets were frozen after a government committee announced the confiscation of properties belonging to the tourism company Asshab Tours, in which the former Al-Ahly and national team player has shares. The committee announced afterwards that all of the player’s bank accounts were also frozen.

The player, who is known for his religious conservatism, has been regularly accused of being affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, as he supported ousted president Mohamed Morsi during the 2012 presidential election.

The Muslim Brotherhood was labelled as a terrorist organisation in 2013, following a court decision that banned the group and held them accountable under Article 86 of the Egyptian penal code.