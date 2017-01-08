Many feared dead as truck rams into Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem - Daily News Egypt

Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri said Sunday the truck veered off course as it struck a group of soldiers getting off a bus in eastern Jerusalem.

The Reuters news agency quoted the police sources as saying that four people – three women and one man, all in their 20s – were killed in the suspected attack. At least 15 people were injured as a result of the ramming.

Samri said the “attacker” has been “neutralized.”

“They shot him, until they neutralized him,” said a bus driver who witnessed the incident.

Israel Radio reported the driver was a Palestinian but did not disclose his identity.

Local media said the rescue work was underway as many people remained trapped under the truck.

The incident took place on a popular public place overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.

“It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack,” Samri told an Israeli radio, which said the bodies of the soldiers were “strewn on the street.”

TV footage showed bullet holes in the truck’s windscreen.

The Jerusalem ramming comes just weeks after 12 people died in a truck attack in Berlin.

Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two US tourists ina series of stabbings since last year. During the time, Israeli security forces have killed 229 Palestinians, who, according to the officials were terrorists.