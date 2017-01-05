Media Production City negotiates with AOI to establish solar power plant worth EGP 17m - Daily News Egypt

Media Production City negotiates with the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) to establish a solar power plant with a capacity of 300 kilowatts and a total investment of EGP 17m.

Sources in Media Production City said that they are currently studying AOI’s financial proposal for the project.

The sources added that the solar power plant will be connected to the national electricity grid according to the feed-in tariff system, and they will contract to purchase a batteries charging system to run electric poles at night.

The sources pointed out that AOI is one of the best companies working in the field of solar energy, as the company carried out a number of projects with capacities of up to 500 kilowatts.The company is seeking to expand local products through the production line of solar cell assembly.

Former prime minister Ibrahim Mehleb inaugurated the production line of solar panels in August 2015. The production line operates 24 hours over three shifts to produce approximately 50 megawatts per year.

AOI completed the establishment of five plants in the North Cairo Electricity Distribution Company with a capacity of 15 kilowatts per station, and the establishment of a plant in the Canal Company for Electricity Distribution (CCED) with a capacity of 25 kilowatts.

This is in addition to a small solar power plant with a capacity of a 60-kilowatt building for the Information Center for the Greater Cairo Utilities Network.

AOI is set to establish four solar power plants on top of a military building with a total capacity of 135 kilowatts.