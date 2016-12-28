Karim Abdel Gawad to face Grégory Gaultier in friendly match - Daily News Egypt

Egyptian squash champion Karim Abdel Gawad will play against French champion Grégory Gaultier in a friendly match on 7 January 2017 in Texas in the United States.

The winner will receive a prize of $30,000 while the loser will receive $20,000.

The champion of the match should win four games out of seven. The break period between the games will be three minutes and each player has the right to ask for an additional five-minute break once during the whole match. Each player also has the right to ask for a two-minute break during the game.