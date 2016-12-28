Assiut Technology Park hosts job fair for Upper Egypt youth - Daily News Egypt

Assiut Technology Park, located in New Assiut city, will host the first job fair on Wednesday which will provide about 450 job opportunities for young people in the field of information technology in the Assiut province.

The job fair is organised by Egyptian Information, Telecommunications, Electronics, and Software Alliance (EITESAL) and is held under the auspices of Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and Silicon Waha. More than 12 specialised technological companies will offer a variety of employment opportunities in the field of information and communication technology, including technical support, network maintenance, website design, software and applications development as well as outsourcing and customer services. The companies will also offer job opportunities in marketing, sales, and human resources.

About 1,300 young graduates applied for the job fair, of whom 70% are residents of Assiut and the rest are from neighbouring provinces in Upper Egypt.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Yasser ElKady inaugurated in November the first phase of the Borg El-Arab and Assiut technology parks in the framework of the national project to create technological zones all over the country. These projects aim to reduce internal migration by providing direct and indirect job opportunities for Egyptian youths. The technological zones also provide a competitive operating cost for investors and an adequate investment environment in different governorates, as the government seeks to develop disadvantaged and marginalised areas and provide electronic services for citizens there.