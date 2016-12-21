Promoting Korean culture through food - Daily News Egypt











The Korean Cultural Center in Egypt organised on Sunday its 3rd K-Food Contest.

The event took place at the centre’s building, located in Dokki, and aimed to introduce Korean cuisine to Egypt, bearing in mind that most of the popular food in Egypt from the Far East comes from Japan and China.

Park Jae Yang, the director of the Korean Cultural Center, said that “the contest aims to promote cultural exchange between Egypt and South Korea through food, which has a growing role in bringing people together.” He added: “Korean food, also known as hansik, has a very long tradition and history. It was well established by the Joseon Dynasty in the 14th century.”

Ten Egyptians participated in the contest, which lasted for three hours. Participants prepared two popular Korean dishes, which were Bulgogi (Korean barbecue) and Pajeon (Korean traditional pancake).

Afterwards, a jury, composed of Egyptian and Korean chefs, chose three of the best dishes that captured an original Korean taste.

The winners were Doaa Hassan, Hanan Abdel Khalek, and Sara Tarek Mohamed.

The event concluded with Yang honouring the three winners, in addition to all of the participants.

Photos courtesy of Embassy of South Korea in Egypt