Zahed Mohamed, Zeina Mickawy and Nada Abbas compete in several quarterfinals - Daily News Egypt

The 2017 Pittsburgh Squash Open is currently taking place in the US. Egypt’s Zahed Mohamed is seeded number one in this tournament.

At the first round, Zahed defeated US’ Chris Hanson by 3-0 (12-10/11-8/11-8). Zahed qualified to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Mexico’s Alfredo Avila, on 3 February.

Parallel to the Pittsburgh Open, Egyptians Zeina Mickawy and Nada Abbas qualified to the 2017 Winnipeg Winter Club Women’s Squash Open’s quarterfinals.

Mickawy defeated Australia’s Tamika Saxby in the first round by 3-0 (11-6/11-3/11-8). Abbas on the other hand knocked out her compatriot Nadine Kotb, after winning by 3-0 (11-7/11-6/11-8).

Quarterfinals are taking place on 3 February, where Mickawy will meet France’s Laura Pomportes; and Abbas is playing against Canada’s Samantha Cornett.

Mickawy was the runner up of 2017 Bahl and Gaynor Cincinnati Gayor Squash Cup, after she played a great final against Egypt’s Kanzy El-Defrawy on 30 January.