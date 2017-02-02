El-Gouna Squash Open and Women's World Championship to take place in April - Daily News Egypt

Daily News Egypt

El-Gouna Squash Open and Women’s World Championship to take place in April

This year, the men's competition will take place in parallel to the World Women's Championship, which will also be held in El-Gouna

Amr Mansi, founder of I Events, announced that on 7 February, a press conference in the presence of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Khaled Abdel Aziz will take place to announce that Egypt will host El-Gouna Squash Open for the sixth time from 5 to 14 April.

This year, the men’s competition will take place in parallel to the World Women’s Championship, which will also be held in El-Gouna.

This is the third time for Egypt to host the World Women’s Championship, as in 2010 it took place in Sharm El-Sheikh, and in 2014 in Cairo.

The press conference will be attended by Hesham El-Demery, president of the Tourism Development Authority; Assem Khalifa, president of the Egyptian Squash Association; businessmen Samih and Nagib Sawiris; and most recent squash world champions Nour El-Sherbini and Karim Abdel Gawad.

 

