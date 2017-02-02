El-Gouna Squash Open and Women's World Championship to take place in April - Daily News Egypt

Amr Mansi, founder of I Events, announced that on 7 February, a press conference in the presence of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Khaled Abdel Aziz will take place to announce that Egypt will host El-Gouna Squash Open for the sixth time from 5 to 14 April.

This year, the men’s competition will take place in parallel to the World Women’s Championship, which will also be held in El-Gouna.

This is the third time for Egypt to host the World Women’s Championship, as in 2010 it took place in Sharm El-Sheikh, and in 2014 in Cairo.

The press conference will be attended by Hesham El-Demery, president of the Tourism Development Authority; Assem Khalifa, president of the Egyptian Squash Association; businessmen Samih and Nagib Sawiris; and most recent squash world champions Nour El-Sherbini and Karim Abdel Gawad.