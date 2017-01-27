Human rights lawyer Negad El-Borai barred from travelling - Daily News Egypt

Daily News Egypt

Human rights lawyer Negad El-Borai barred from travelling

The lawyer was travelling to Jordan to visit his family

Human rights lawyer Negad El-Borai found his name placed on a travel ban list while travelling to Jordan to visit his family, local media reported.

The lawyer reportedly did not receive any previous notification about the decision or its reasons. However, the lawyer was stopped at the airport in accordance to a judicial order.

El-Borai faced investigation in April for forming United Group, a non-governmental organisation, without a legal licence, according to local media reports.

The lawyer tweeted that he will not appeal the decision until he faces clear charges.

