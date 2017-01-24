Travel, mobile items, electronics, fashion most popular products purchased online among Egyptians: Nielsen  - Daily News Egypt

Egyptian consumers are gaining increased trust and proficiency in online shopping, according to the results of a recent online survey conducted by Nielsen Holdings, a performance management company, on a number of Egyptian respondents, of which 72% confirmed that they have shopped online at some point.

According to a press release by Nielsen reviewing the results of the survey, the items most sought-after online through e-stores are travel, with 36% of respondents saying they have used e-stores for this purpose, IT and mobile items with 29%, consumer electronics with 27%, and fashion with 25%.

“Globally, online and offline switching behaviours suggest that the majority of consumers, estimated at 90% of respondents, who have purchased certain durable and service-related products online continue to shop online more frequently than in-store for these same categories,” the press release said.

“The ‘bricks versus clicks’ debate is over. In order for brands and stores to succeed, they must strategise so that they work together, not separately,” said Tamer El-Araby, managing director of Nielsen for Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan.

The release revealed, however, that fresh groceries remain an in-person experience according to the results of the survey, both in terms of purchasing and making the decision of purchase, as respondents noted that images do not serve as a sufficient alternative for real smell, look, and feel.

The respondents also noted that store websites, as well as social media outlets, are the main points of impact when it comes to decision making before purchasing something or receiving a service online.