Germany's biggest diving tower - Daily News Egypt

The resort town of Waren in the Mecklenburg Lake District has plans to build a 35-meter tall diving tower. Whether or not the multimillion euro investment goes ahead will be decided on Tuesday.Town officials will examine the objections to the project one last time before deciding on a development plan.

The diving tower will be part of the Aqua Regia Park. According to investors, it will be the biggest diving tower in Germany, exceeding the country’s previous record of 20 meters. The park will also feature a luxury hotel, an event venue and swimming pool with spa facilities. It’s set to attract 53,000 divers every year.

The spa town of Waren has long wished to expand upon its health-related tourism in the Müritz National Park, especially during the low season. The project is slated for completion in 2019 and will cost an estimated 88 million euros.

at/cho (dpa)