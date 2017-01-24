Egypt, Algeria to face off at World Military Football Cup’s quarterfinals   - Daily News Egypt

On Tuesday, Egypt will meet Algeria in the quarterfinals of the 2017 World Military Football Cup which is taking place in Muscat, Oman.

In the first round, Egypt was placed in group D along with Syria, Poland, and Canada.

Egypt drew with Poland 1-1; defeated Canada 4-0; and again drew with Syria 0-0. After the first round, Egypt came second in its group.

The Syrian team topped its group, as it defeated Canada 3-0; Poland 1-0; and drew with Egypt 0-0.

Egypt and Syria qualified for the quarterfinals, which are taking place on Tuesday, in which the first will play against Algeria, and the second will play against Germany.

At the other two matches of the quarterfinals, Oman will face Mali, while Qatar will face Bahrain.

The 2017 World Military Football Cup is being broadcasted by DMC Sports, Oman TV Sport, and Oman TV Live.

The Egyptian team is doing its best to win the tournament’s title, as it won it five times, most recently in 2007. In 1951, 2003, and 2011, Egypt was the runner-up. The bronze went for Egypt three times, most recently in 1987.